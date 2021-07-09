Home SPORTS Texans QB Deshaun Watson training with Packers’ Jordan Love, Bears’ Justin Fields
Texans QB Deshaun Watson training with Packers' Jordan Love, Bears' Justin Fields

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still working on his craft, even though it appears his shot at playing in 2021 is next to nil.

David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent, shared a video to his Instagram stories page on Thursday, and the video showed Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love taking a drop back with Watson and Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields watching along with Quincy Avery, who is Watson’s personal quarterback trainer.

The trio of young quarterbacks is reportedly working out in Austin, Texas. It makes sense as Mulhugheta is organizing a football camp with dozens of NFL players, and Fields is one of the players in the billing for the camp.

Watson’s time with the Texans may be over as he requested a trade in late January and was not a part of the team’s eight-week offseason program. Watson is also a defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women are alleging he committed sexual assault. The NFL is conducting their own investigation into the matter.

