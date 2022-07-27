States, localities and tribes must ratify deal, which would settle suits alleging drugmaker promoted opioid painkillers without warning about addiction risks
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said it reached a national settlement agreement worth up to $4.25 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis.
The proposed settlement is the latest move by a company seeking to resolve the costly litigation.
