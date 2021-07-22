Tether promises audit in the coming months – Nairametrics

Tether’s general counsel, Stuart Hoegner has confirmed that there will be a full audit of the stablecoins operations in months to come. This comes after a lot of criticism and accusations received by the firm that its native token, USDT, is not backed by real US dollars.

In an attempt to put critics at bay, the company plans to have a full audit of its operations. This was announced in an interview on . with Tether CTO, Paolo Ardoino and Hoegner present.

READ: Cardano posts biggest daily loss since June 21 amid soaring U.S dollar

What Hoegner said about Tether’s audit

Hoegner responded to questions relating to USDT’s backing and transparency stating, “We are working towards getting financial audits, which no one else in the stablecoin sector has done yet. We hope to be the first to do so and it will be coming in months and not years.”

READ: Bad times for Bitcoin as high-ranking U.S senator and SEC weigh on Crypto market

He reaffirmed that Tether is backed one-to-one with its reserves but also admitted that the reserves were not all US dollars. He stated that the company’s reserves are heavily dollar-weighted but they also include cash equivalents, bonds, secured loans, crypto assets and other investments.

A rival stablecoin company, Paxos, criticized both Tether and Circle in a blog post stating that they are “not comprehensively overseen by any financial regulators.” Paxos said this having revealed that 96% of its stablecoin reserves are cash or cash equivalents.

READ: Tether Treasury mint a whopping 150 million USDT

What you should know