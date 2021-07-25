Test Your Wi-Fi Speed With These 7 Android Apps – MUO – MakeUseOf

Are you tired of always wondering whether you are getting the speeds you are paying for when it comes to your Wi-Fi and internet? You don’t have to keep calling your provider every time your internet is slow or videos keep buffering. With these Android apps, you can test your Wi-Fi and internet speeds from your smartphone.

To make it easy for you, we made a list of reliable and easy-to-use Wi-Fi speed test apps you can use today.

1. Speedtest by Ookla

Using a speed test app like Speedtest by Ookla will help you identify your download, ping, and upload speeds. You can share these speed test results with your provider too when you are experiencing low Wi-Fi speeds.

The app is great for testing your video streaming experience. It plays a few clips to measure the quality of the video on your network. Together with the results, you also get additional information on whether the quality is suitable for your Android model.

To function properly, Speedtest will need access to your location and other permissions on your smartphone.

The app also offers a VPN service. SpeedTest VPN offers a 2GB free limit per month but you can upgrade for unlimited usage.

Download: Speedtest by Ookla (Free, in-app purchases available)

2. Meteor

The Meteor app allows you to quickly test your internet speeds on Wi-Fi and on 3G,4G, and 5G networks. Once you learn how to test your Wi-Fi speed correctly, it will be easy to get accurate and reliable results. With just the tap of a button, you can run a speed test within seconds.

The results on display include the download speed, upload speed, and ping rate. With Meteor, you can also view how well certain apps will perform, and learn more about what you can do with the speeds available.

It can be boring having to watch multiple ads each time you want to test your internet speed. However, with the Meteor app, you get to enjoy an ad-free experience from beginning to end.

Download: Meteor (Free)

3. SpeedTest Master

SpeedTest Master is a straightforward app for testing your internet speeds using your Android phone. After a speed test, the homepage displays your download and upload speeds, although you have to view an ad before accessing this data.

With SpeedTest Master, you can also carry out Wi-Fi detector tests to see the available networks around you, as well as ping tests, and Wi-Fi signal strength tests. You also have access to all your data over weeks and months from the history tab.

While the free version works well, you can go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, test speeds without limits, detect who else is using your Wi-Fi, and test the latency of various websites.

Download: SpeedTest Master (Free, in-app purchases available)

4. WiFi Router Master

Although there are many reasons why your smartphone has slow internet speeds, you can use the Wi-Fi Router Master to make sure that your Wi-Fi performance isn’t one of them. The Wi-Fi Router Master app contains useful features for testing your Wi-Fi speed, checking who is using your Wi-Fi network, and checking your signal strength.

This speed test app identifies your Wi-Fi’s ping rate, and upload and download speeds. Like other internet speed test apps, you can access the test history and additional details about the capacity of your connection. Unfortunately, you will have to get through many ads to use most of the features on this app.

Download: WiFi Router Master (Free)

5. Internet Speed Test Meter

Internet Speed Test Meter gives you the download and upload speeds of the Wi-Fi your phone is connected to. The interface is colorful and straightforward to use. You can change from light mode to dark mode for better visibility at night.

With this app, you can save your internet speed results after viewing them on the history tab. If your Wi-Fi speed keeps dropping, testing your internet connection or switching Wi-Fi channels can help fix the problem.

If you upgrade to the premium version of this app, you get access to unlimited daily tests and no ads forever.

Download: Internet Speed Test Meter (Free, in-app purchases available)

6. Speed Test

Like other apps on this list, you can use Speed Test to check your Wi-Fi speed from your phone. This app tests for upload speeds, downloads speeds, and ping rate of your Wi-Fi connection.

The simple interface allows you to track your internet speed while giving additional details like network names and the specific date you carried out the speed tests.

Speed Test also has ads, so you will have to sit through them to access your results. This app doesn’t have many features, so if all you want to do is test your speed, this is the app to use.

Download: Speed Test (Free)

7. Simple Speedcheck

As the name suggests, this app offers a simple speed check to determine your internet speed. This app also features a ping monitor to test your internet connection and detect outages or connection problems.

You can easily keep track of your personal testing history, get additional information, and internet tips from this app. Upgrading to premium allows you to enjoy the app without any ads.

Download: Simple Speedcheck (Free, in-app purchases available)

Test Your Wi-Fi Speeds From Your Smartphone

There are different reasons why the internet on your smartphone is slow. It can be poor signal strength, that you are using a VPN, or that your router is in the wrong position. With these Android apps, you don’t have to call your internet provider to find out if the reason is slow speeds.

You can use these speed test apps to check your upload speeds, download speeds, and ping rate from the comfort of your home or office. They are simple, do not require tons of permissions, and take the shortest time to give you the results you need.

Meanwhile, if you have continued problems with your connection, our guide on the reasons why your Wi-Fi speeds might drop, and what you can do about it, will help.

