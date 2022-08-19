Home Business Tesla Seeks Chinese Government Support for Its Suppliers Amid Power Cuts
Business

Tesla Seeks Chinese Government Support for Its Suppliers Amid Power Cuts

by News
Tesla Inc. has asked Shanghai’s government to help ensure its suppliers in China’s Sichuan province would have sufficient electricity supply amid a power crunch, a government letter and people familiar with the matter said.

Tesla’s request came as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory following a bumpy few months. It shut down its plant in Shanghai for weeks around May during the city’s two-month long Covid-19 lockdown. Tesla is concerned that should component supplies be delayed due to the power cuts, its vehicle production would further face backlogs, the people said.

