Tesla Model X Performance drag races Audi RS6 Avant In EV vs ICE duel – Motor1 UK

Does the Audi RS6 stand a chance?

It’s no secret that Teslas are very quick accelerating vehicles. The Tesla Model X and Model S routinely embarrass competitors on the drag strip thanks to the instant torque delivery of their electric motors. Are there any internal combustion cars that can dethrone the Tesla Model X from its drag racing pedestal? Carwow decided to drag race the new Audi RS6 Avant versus a Tesla Model X to see if internal combustion can keep up with EV power.

The Tesla Model X used in today’s drag race is the top of the Dual Motor Performance variant which uses two electric motors to produce a combined output of 778 bhp. All of the batteries required by the Model X’s EV power train balloon the weight of this performance SUV to 2,485 kilograms which may help with traction off the line, but becomes a hindrance at higher speeds.

Although the new Model X Plaid may grab all of the Tesla performance headlines let’s not forget just how potent the old Dual Motor Performance really is. Sure, the Plaid Model X has over 1,000 bhp and three motors, but the Dual Motor Performance can still run from 0 to 60 in under 3 seconds which is enough to challenge most supercars.

To see if internal combustion-powered cars are still relevant in a drag race setting carwow brought in the superb Audi RS6 Avant. This handsome performance estate features a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine which is augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system the result is a 590-bhp estate built for the whole family. The V8 is mated to a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the ground via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Which of these family haulers is the quickest in a drag race? Well, let’s find out.

