Tesla Cybertruck will have an answer to the Hummer EV’s ‘Crab Mode’ – Engadget

Tesla won’t sit by the wayside as electric trucks like the Hummer EV and Rivian R1T lure customers with special features. Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is adding rear-wheel steering to the Cybertruck to help the EV maneuver with “high agility.” It’s a rough answer to the Hummer’s “Crab Mode” and R1T’s tank turns, in other words. You might not have much trouble with a tight U-turn or tricky off-road scenario.

Musk also reiterated that the Cybertruck’s design will be “almost exactly” what you saw at the introduction in November 2019, although he teased that there were many “other great things” in the pipeline. The pickup is still due to enter production in late 2021.

Rear-wheel steering may be virtually necessary. The Cybertruck is large even by truck standards — it might be a tough sell if it’s difficult to steer out of a parking lot. Moreover, rivals like GMC, Rivian and Ford are all launching electric trucks that might match or sometimes beat Tesla’s feature set. The category has changed since the Cybertruck introduction, and Tesla risks losing some business if it doesn’t update its technology.