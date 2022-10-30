Terrorists invade Zamfara community, abduct district head, brother

Terrorists have abducted the District Head of Birnin Tsaba in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, identified only as Alhaji Hashimu along with his younger brother, Danbalange, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress in the area.

An indigene of the area, Mohammed Faruku, told City Round that the district head and his brother were kidnapped at their homes around 4.30am on Friday.

Faruku said, ‘’Both men were seized from their homes in Birnin Tsaba by a group of terrorists who road on motorcycles.’’

A family member of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of attack, said, “The attack on the two victims was launched by a notorious terrorist leader. He called us on phone and confirmed the abduction of the victims by his gang.’’

He added that the abduction of the victims was as a result of the confiscation of two brand new motorcycles belonging to the terrorists’ leader by the security agents.

The family member noted, “The terrorists’ kingpin has also threatened that since the government was aware of his confiscated motorcycles by the security agents, the victims will face his wrath.”

Another relative of the two victims, Idris Abdullahi, said, “We are making every effort to see to their immediate release. We have started talking with the kingpin for negotiation.”

The state police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, could not be reached on the phone for comments as of the time of filing this report.

