Terrorists, herders plotting to attack churches, mosques, markets in Lagos – Primate Ayodele to Sanwo-Olu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday, issued some warnings to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the state of insecurity in the state.

Primate Ayodele said deadly terrorists, who are disguising as herders are planning to attack churches, marketplaces, and mosques in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned of a major attack on the Southwest zone.

He revealed that terrorists, kidnappers and armed robbers have surrounded Lagos State and that the governor needs to re-organize the security system of the state to avert the danger that he foresees.

He said: “Southwest governors should rise up now; there will be a major attack that will shake the zone especially in Lagos State. Terrorists have surrounded the states in the zone.

“I’m calling the attention of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to beef up the security, outfits should be re-organized so that Lagos can be safe. Lagosians, churches, mosques, supermarkets, markets should be conscious at this moment; this is a message from the Lord.

“Terrorists, Kidnappers, armed robbers are in Lagos; the governor should fight these challenges as urgent, including the whole southwest. The governors should come together and form unified security to fight this.”

The man of God explained that deadly terrorists and herders are in the southwest, with Lagos being their focus, while declaring fasting and prayer sessions from 1st of July to 3rd of July, 2022 to avert the impending security crisis in the zone.

“Deadly terrorists and herdsmen are already in the zone, and Lagos is their focus; church leaders should rise up, let us fast from 1st to 3rd of July, 2022. Churches and mosques should rise up to avert the danger hovering around the southwest. This is not about Primate Ayodele; it’s about everybody. The commissioner of police and military should wake up now to avert this danger,” he said.