Terrorists becoming smarter – UN warns countries

The United Nations (UN) has warned counties that terrorists are becoming increasingly innovative.

Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (OCT) spoke at the Second High-level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism on Wednesday.

Voronkov stressed the need for inclusive, forward-looking, evidence-based approaches to build resilience.

The counter-terrorism chief summarized four challenges the world is facing.

The ISIL legacy in Iraq and Syria; terrorist threats in Africa; tackling transnational risks sparked by various forms of intolerance; and the need to upgrade technology and know-how to counter the scourge.

Noting that member states must prepare for threats, Voronkov called for a change in traditional tactics.

The UN official said countering the spread of terrorist content online remains high on the agenda.

Upholding the rule of law and human rights, according to Voronkov, is imperative for successful counter-terrorism efforts.

“We must preserve these fundamental values and operating principles while we work together to prevent terrorists’ efforts to destabilise our governments and societies’’, he said.

Voronkov announced that his office would integrate gender and human rights policies into all of its programming.