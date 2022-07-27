terrorism-in-abuja:-national-assembly-under-fire-over-failure-to-impeach-buhari

The National Assembly has come under fire for refusing to start the process of impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari over the deteriorating security situation in the country and fears of a terrorist attack around Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) also slammed Buhari for his alleged leadership failure in securing lives and property and for jetting out of the country despite attacks and fears of more terrorist attacks hovering in the air.

According to the group, “It is tragic that the National Assembly is so compromised and pocketed by President Muhammadu Buhari to the extent that the legislature is playing the ostrich whilst the implosion and collapse of Nigeria become imminent.”

“it is shocking that the speculation that there is a sinister plot to allow Islamists overrun Abuja and declare Nigeria an Islamic Republic is becoming a reality even when this was assumed to be a roadside and beer parlour empty talk,” HURIWA said in a statement by its National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

The rights group said terrorist attacks in Abuja show that Nigeria’s security architecture has been completely sabotaged.

It said it is unimaginable that “Buhari has jetted off to the Liberian capital to lecture them on security when in fact, the federal capital of the nation he governs is under immense threats by armed terrorists.”

HURIWA wonders why the President has gone elsewhere when his nation is about to be destroyed.

The human rights advocacy group said the current administration has failed woefully in its cardinal responsibility to protect lives and property.

HURIWA has therefore asked Buhari to supply arms and ammunition to adult Nigerians without any criminal records to combat the terrorist and defend the sovereignty of Nigeria.

The group said that failure to do this would make most people want to believe the rumour about a deal to hand over Nigeria to Islamists.