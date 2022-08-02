Home NEWS Terror attacks: We’ve ordered security agencies to end this madness – Buhari
Terror attacks: We’ve ordered security agencies to end this madness – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled Nigerians who lost their loved ones in the recent terrorist attacks.

Terrorists, in the last week, attacked some communities in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

The President reviewed the situation on Tuesday, according to spokesman Garba Shehu.

Buhari assures full support from the federal government to the affected states,

“We have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly”, said the President.

