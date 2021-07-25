Home NEWS Terrifying video shows rocks toppling down mountain in India
NEWSNews America

Terrifying video shows rocks toppling down mountain in India

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
terrifying-video-shows-rocks-toppling-down-mountain-in-india

    JUST WATCHED

    Falling rocks destroy bridge in deadly landslide in India

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

At least nine people are dead and another three are injured after a landslide in northern India sent rocks careening down a mountain near the Sangla Valley.

Source: CNN

World News (14 Videos)

Falling rocks destroy bridge in deadly landslide in India

Passengers trapped inside submerged subway as China battles deadly floods

siberia russia wildfires climate crisis Brunhuber ctw pkg intl ldn vpx_00003508.png

Huge swathes of Siberia are on fire. See how firefighters are responding

London mayor’s biggest problem with eased Covid-19 restrictions

belgium church

Catholic shrine opens doors to other faiths amid deadly flooding

England lifted almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 amid a rise in cases driven by the spread of the Delta variant. Mandatory mask wearing is gone, limits on the numbers of people who can mix indoor or outdoor have ended, social distancing is limited to people who have tested positive for the virus and airports, and venues like nightclubs and sports stadiums are free to open at full capacity. CNN's Phil Black reports.

Inside a reopened nightclub as England lifts Covid restrictions

Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon

floods altenahr germany destruction recovery shubert pkg vpx_00000827

Picturesque German town now choked with mud and debris

French citizens protest mandatory vaccines for restaurants

Terror groups came very close to acquiring chemical weapons

cuba crisis protests spark concerns leaving boat oppmann dnt lead vpx_00005601

Concerns grow of Cubans fleeing by boat amid protests

CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding

New video shows suspects after assassination of Haiti’s president

Writer: This is one of the greatest spy stories I’ve ever heard

City center left gutted after violence and looting in South Africa

See More

At least nine people are dead and another three are injured after a landslide in northern India sent rocks careening down a mountain near the Sangla Valley.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

13-year-old girl sitting at picnic table killed in...

Tunisian President Suspends Parliament, Sacks PM

Ijanikin Cult Clash: Police Arrest Two, Recover Weapons

Five suspects arrested with loaded AK-47, Makarov pistol...

BBNaija 2021: Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa reveal favourite...

12-year-old girl sitting at picnic table killed in...

US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win...

BBNaija 6 season: Ebuka reveals what will happen...

NPFL: Ahmed Rasheed score twice against Dakada FC...

Sunday Igboho: Details of Yoruba monarchs’ meeting in...

Leave a Reply