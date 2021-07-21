Home News Africa Tension in Taraba as Emir gives herders 30-day ultimatum to vacate forests – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

Tension in Taraba as Emir gives herders 30-day ultimatum to vacate forests – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tension-in-taraba-as-emir-gives-herders-30-day-ultimatum-to-vacate-forests-–-bioreports-nigeria

There has been palpable fear in some parts of Taraba State as Emir of Muri Empire, Abbas Tafida, issued a 30-day ultimatum to herdsmen in the state to vacate the forest.

The Emir, who gave the ultimatum on Tuesday after Eid prayers, stated that the headers have been terrorizing residents of the state.

He lamented that the herders who were received into the state, are now kidnapping, killing and raping his subjects.

“Our Fulani herdsmen in the forests, you came into this state and we accepted you, why then will you be coming to towns and villages to kidnap residents, even up to the extent of raping our women?

“Because of this unending menace, every Fulani herdsman in this state has been given 30 days ultimatum to vacate the forests.

“We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow it to continue,” the Emir said.

Residents of the state are predominantly farmers who have clashed with herders several times over destruction of crops.

Police warns protesters against blocking Kaduna highway over insecurity

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria has lost its soul, say catholic bishops...

El-Rufai Mourns Death Of Paramount Ruler Of Chikun...

2023: We’ll produce a consensus presidential candidate, APC...

‘Sunday Igboho chained like animal to be slaughtered...

Sallah tragedy: 10 die in Kwara road crash...

How I Survived Military Jet Shot Down By...

Igboho Arrest: Oodua Nation Agitators Stage Protest In...

Frank Lampard’s possible next club revealed

Ikpeazu restates commitment to Abia development

13 dead, 12 injured in Ogun fatal accident

Leave a Reply