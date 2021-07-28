Home NEWS Tension in Kaduna as IMN leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky’s trial resumes today
Tension in Kaduna as IMN leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky’s trial resumes today

Kaduna and its environs were shut down Wednesday as the trial of Alhaji Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife resumed.

The case will be presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna High Court, who will look into charges like disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly made against El-Zakzaky.

Security operatives, including police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), were on red alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Going by the trial at the court, sitting in the state capital, all roads leading to Kaduna central market, Kawo, Angwan Rimi were blocked by police vehicles, while fierce-looking security officers were posted to strategic places.

Shops, offices, were under lock and key as shop owners, who managed to come, were seen discussing insecurity bedeviling the state and country in groups.

Roadside hawkers as well as vehicular movement were all restricted.

