Yoruba nation agitators and operatives of the Lagos State Police Command are poised for a showdown today at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the Ojota area of the state.

There is a heavy presence of security operatives at the proposed venue of the Yoruba nation rally by separatist agitators.







However, no Yoruba nation agitator has been seen at the venue as of 11:40 while vehicular movement and business activities continue uninterrupted along the axis, Bioreports News reports.

Recall that the agitators held a rally at the park on July 3, 2021, despite repeated warnings by the police. One life was lost while scores of others were arrested and detained by the Command.

The Lagos State police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement on Thursday had vowed to thwart plans by a non-government organisation, Yoruba Appraisal Forum, to embark on another rally slated for today at the same park, saying that “the command will not tolerate any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Lagos State.”

“The command strongly warns against any rally or mass gathering in any part of Lagos State, as such will be tantamount to jeopardising the security system of the state at this moment and expose the participants of the proposed rally and innocent people of Lagos State to avoidable security infraction, traffic problem, health hazard and other social/economic vices.

“The police and other security agencies in the state have been on red alert to prevent any unlawful rally and lawlessness in any part of the state, while parentS and guardians are urged to warn their children and wards not to involve themselves in any such activity which may portend danger to the state,” he had said.