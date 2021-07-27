tension-as-okada-riders-protest-alleged-shooting-of-colleague-by-police

Some angry commercial motorcyclists have set up bonfire at popular Oke-Fia roundabout, Osogbo, State of Osun, to protest the alleged shooting of one of them, Saheed Olabomi by the police.

The commercial motorcyclists popularly called ‘okada riders’ alleged that some policemen shot Olabomi while riding his bike around Oke Onitea area of Osogbo around 5pm today.

Bioreports gathered that the victim was rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, formerly Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECHTH), Osogbo.

A source in the hospital told the medium that the commercial motorcyclist was breathing with the support of oxygen.

Some eyewitnesses said: “There was a crisis between the police officers and some tipper drivers. The crisis got to a stage where the police officers started shooting sporadically.

“Olabomi who was on his bike was hit by stray bullet on his neck. This heightened the situation and there was already traffic jam. The police however forced their way out of the place. Olabomi was on the floor for several minutes before he was taking to LAUTECH.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola said she was gathering information on the incident, promising that she would get back with official reaction of the police on the matter.