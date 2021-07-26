tens-of-thousands-of-customers-remain-without-power-after-tornadoes-tore-through-michigan

(CNN) Thousands of customers are still without power after three tornadoes tore through Michigan over the weekend, leaving damage, debris and power outages across the Detroit area.

As of Monday morning, nearly 87,000 customers in remain without power in the state, according to Poweroutage.us. At the peak of the outage, more than 150,000 customers were affected.

The severe weather resulted in “significant damage to the electric infrastructure,” utility DTE said on its website.

“DTE teams are working around the clock to restore power after heavy rain and tornadoes ripped through southeast Michigan on Saturday,” the utility said.

Crews were assessing damage and making repairs after the storm brought down more than 1,200 wires, according to DTE.