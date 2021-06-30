Home SPORTS Tennis-Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon
Tennis-Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) -A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday.

Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat.

It is the first time at least one of the American sisters has failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut at the tournament in 1998.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena was forced to quit against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court after slipping in the first set and injuring her leg, ending another attempt to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Venus said it had been hard to watch her younger sibling’s tearful exit the previous day.

“Absolutely couldn’t watch. It was too much. I just couldn’t watch it. I know exactly what that feels like when all your faculties are taken away, things you work hard for and earn, and suddenly life happens,” she said.

Asked how Serena was, she said: “I think she’s doing the best you can when you get hurt. It’s awful. It sucks.”

Venus still has interest in the tournament as she will be playing the mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios.

(Reporting by Martyn HermanEditing by Toby Davis)

