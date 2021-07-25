tennis-top-seed-ashleigh-barty-knocked-out-of-olympics-in-first-round

Ashleigh Barty of Team Australia plays a forehand during her Women’s Singles First Round match on July 25. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of the Olympic women’s singles tournament in Tokyo in the first round by Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Barty was the tournament’s top seed and the number one ranked woman in the world coming off a championship at Wimbledon.

Sorribes Tormo defeated Barty in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, British tennis player Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles tennis tournament due to a quad strain, Team GB announced. He will continue to compete in the men’s doubles tournament.

Murray won men’s singles gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.