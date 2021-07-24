tennis-star-novak-djokovic-says-the-soaring-temperatures-and-stifling-humidity-made-it-tough-for-competitors-in-tokyo

(CNN) Day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and things are hotting up — not least the weather.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic described the humidity as “brutal” after beating Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-2 in the men’s singles first round, while Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev resorted to using a mobile air conditioner to keep himself cool.

Medvedev beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-4 7-6 at the Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday, but said conditions were “some of the worst (heat) I’ve ever had.”

CNN’s weather team said temperatures on Saturday climbed to nearly 34°C (93°F) across the greater Tokyo region, with “oppressive” humidity levels above 80%.

“Very tough,” Djokovic said of the conditions. “Today, from also speaking to the other players, it was the hottest day so far.