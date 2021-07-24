Tennessee resumes vaccination outreach but with marketing emphasis on parents, not children – CNN

(CNN) Tennessee’s top health official said Friday that vaccination efforts for teens will continue but that marketing efforts would be clearly directed at parents rather than their children.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced mid-July that it had stopped outreach on all adolescent vaccines, including the Covid-19 shot. That pause followed the firing of a top vaccine official who said she had distributed a memo saying that some teenagers could be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine without their parents’ consent.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told a news conference Friday that the state was focusing its vaccine marketing at parents.

“The reason that we paused is because we wanted to leave no room for interpretation about where we are shooting, and we are shooting to get the message to parents. And there was a perception that we were marketing to children. And that totally was against our view about the importance of parental authority,” Piercey said.

“We strongly believe that parents are the best decision-makers when it comes to medical decisions for their children. And so we took the pause to look at our marketing materials, to look at our fliers and postcards and all of the other public-facing materials to make sure they were appropriately directed at parents.”