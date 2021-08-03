tencent-sinks-after-china-denounces-online-gaming

Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and rivals plummeted Tuesday after a state-owned Chinese newspaper criticized online gaming as “opium for the mind,” fueling investor concerns that the companies’ popular games could be swept up into a broader regulatory crackdown.

Hours later, however, the story was no longer accessible on the paper’s website, and the stocks recovered some lost ground. Meanwhile, Tencent said it would introduce stricter curbs on younger users.

Tencent’s shares, which had dropped more than 10% earlier in the session, pared some losses to close 6.1% lower in Hong Kong at 446 Hong Kong dollars a share, matching the more than one-year low it hit last week.

Peers NetEase Inc. and Bilibili Inc. closed 7.8% and 3.4% lower, and American depositary receipts in both companies fell in premarket trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.5%

The state-owned Economic Information Daily published a feature on Tuesday, saying excessive gaming could have ill effects on children and highlighting experts’ calls for tighter regulation.