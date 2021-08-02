tenant-devastated-and-anguished-by-eviction-order

-
Associated Press Videos
Evictions expected to spike as moratorium ends
Evictions nationwide are expected to ramp up after the federal moratorium pausing many during the pandemic ended. In Cleveland County, North Carolina deputies never stopped serving eviction paperwork to struggling tenants. (Aug. 2)
-
NextShark
Gay Asian man who fell into a coma after brutal attack is making ‘tremendous progress’ in recovery
A gay Asian man who fell into a coma following a brutal attack in Atlanta last month, is now making “tremendous progress” in his recovery. Courageous recovery: Joshua Dowd, 28, had a very active day on Saturday as he tried to move his head, both of his arms and his legs following the incident, according to the recent update on his GoFundMe page. What happened: The Atlanta Police Department found Dowd barely breathing on the train tracks in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead on July 11.
-
-
Associated Press
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
A judge on Monday rejected a convicted man’s request for a new trial in the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, whose body was found in a cornfield weeks after she disappeared while out for a run near her small hometown. Judge Joel Yates’ ruling cleared the way for sentencing to proceed Aug. 30 in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was convicted in May of first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. Yates rejected efforts by Bahena Rivera’s attorneys to implicate others, saying much of the evidence they presented after he was convicted was known to them before the verdict was handed down.
-
-
Reuters
Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York
Fans gathered outside the Patchogue Theatre on Long Island in New York during the service for the pioneering beatboxer whose birth name was Marcel Theo Hall. Media reports said a private viewing for the family was followed by a live-streamed service. Hip-hop performers LL Cool J, Fat Joe and Big Daddy Kane were set to attend, media reports said.
-
-
-
Axios
High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud
A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico’s House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d
-