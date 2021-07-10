Temuera Morrison Shares Details On The Book Of Boba Fett – GameRant

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison talked about what fans can expect from the Star Wars show, and who will be directing episodes.

Temuera Morrison, star of the upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, recently shared some details regarding the show. In an interview, Morrison talked about what fans can expect from the Star Wars series, whether or not there will be more than one season, and who’s directing.

Boba Fett made his explosive onscreen return in the second season of The Mandalorian, with Morrison portraying the character in body and voice. In the post-credits scene of the season two finale, fans got a teaser for a spin-off series that showed the bounty hunter returning to Jabba’s palace and claiming the Hutt crime lord’s throne for himself. While current plot details for The Book of Boba Fett are limited at the moment, Morrison did share what little he could with The Express. When asked about plot details, Morrison laughed and said, “You know the rules, nothing! Nothing!” He later elaborated by saying, “It’s a duo thing. We’ve got Ming-Na Wen in there – she’s playing the master assassin, Fennec Shan.”

He also praised The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau, who’s responsible for helping to set the tone and style for the MCU and serving as an executive producer/director on the aforementioned Star Wars series. Regarding Favreau, Morrison said, “I think we’re blessed in the way Favreau has all that Marvel experience, so we know where those storylines go. Let’s see what happens.” Morrison also shared some info on who will be directing episodes for The Book of Boba Fett. So far the list includes Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni, all of whom directed previous episodes for The Mandalorian. When asked if fans can expect to see a second season, Morrison replied, “I think they’ll have to consider some things… The tree is still growing. They’ll probably want to test the waters first, there’s been no talk about it.” ​So it looks like The Book of Boba Fett is in good hands, and fans of The Mandalorian should expect to be pleased by what they see. As Morrison says in the interview, “Let’s put it this way: You’re going to love it!”

Over forty years after making his first on-screen appearance in the beloved Star Wars Holiday Special, Disney Plus’ The Book of Boba Fett marks the bounty hunter’s first time getting his own show. Despite the character being a relatively small part of the original Star Wars trilogy, with barely any dialogue or backstory established in the films, he’s become one of the franchise’s most recognized and famous characters of all time. Morrison first stepped into the Star Wars universe back in 2002, when he played Boba Fett’s dad Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Since it was established in that film that Boba Fett is actually a clone of Jango, Morrison later redubbed the voice lines for Boba in the re-release for The Empire Strikes Back, the only film in the original trilogy where Fett has any lines.

Sadly, both Jango and his son were killed on screen… or so it seemed. While Jango was beheaded by Jedi Master Mace Windu during the Battle of Geonosis, Boba Fett was tossed into the dreaded Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, doomed to be digested over the course of a thousand years. However, that’s not enough to kill the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter.

Even before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the extended universe established that Boba Fett actually survived and eventually escaped the Sarlacc. After the extended universe was tragically de-canonized by Disney, fans were left wondering whether or not the bounty hunter would return. Then came The Mandalorian, which confirmed Fett was still traversing the galaxy.

The Book of Boba Fett is scheduled to premiere sometime in December 2021 on Disney Plus.

