Telegram – latest update enhaces video-calling and brings new features – Gizchina.com

Telegram is rolling out this Friday, July 30th, a new update for the application that brings some improvements to existing functions and adds new features for users. It now allows you to share the device’s screen with the audio or create group video calls with up to a thousand viewers, a feature that arrived in the last update and was improved in this update.

Furthermore, there are new features for both the Android and iOS versions. In addition to general improvements and bug fixes, the messaging app also received new features that improve the user experience. The objective of this update clearly is to make the use of the messenger more intuitive. This version is now available and can be downloaded through your system’s app store.

Telegram update brings many enhancements

This functionality allows up to 30 users to share the video captured by the camera or broadcast the screen to other callers who have the spectator role. The developer announced that it is possible to add up to 1,000 people in a single video call, and this number is expected to increase in future updates.

Group Video Calls 2.0

This functionality allows up to 30 users to share the video captured by the camera or broadcast the screen to other callers who have the spectator role. The developer announced that it is possible to add up to 1,000 people in a single video call, and this number is expected to increase in future updates.

Video Messages 2.0

The popular video messages have been improved and now have more quality. The app also gets the ability to expand the image and have a better view. It is now also possible to use the playback to fast forward or rewind some parts of the content.

Video Player 2.0

From this version on, it will be possible to control more precisely the videos played through Telegram. The app now has buttons that allow you to change the playback speed. You can change it between 0.5x, 1.5x, or 2x.

In addition, another feature that arrives in this update is the possibility to share a specific part of the video, to do so, just press on the playback bar and wait until a redirect link is generated.

Other features in Telegram latest update: