Telegram expands video calls to 1000 users – Telecompaper EN

Monday 2 August 2021 | 09:38 CET | News

Messaging app Telegram announced an update to expand its group video calls function to over 1,000 participants per call. Video calls first launched in June with a maximum 30 participants. Telegram said it plans to keep increasing the number of possible participants. 


