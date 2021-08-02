Telegram expands video calls to 1000 users – Telecompaper EN

Monday 2 August 2021 | 09:38 CET | News
Messaging app Telegram announced an update to expand its group video calls function to over 1,000 participants per call. Video calls first launched in June with a maximum 30 participants. Telegram said it plans to keep increasing the number of possible participants.
Thank you for visiting Telecompaper
Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.
|
|
Already registered?
Free Headlines in your E-mail
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now