teenagers-make-200-final-in-olympic-testosterone-controversy

Reuters

Olympics-Taiwan’s medals revive debate over use of ‘Chinese Taipei’

TAIPEI (Reuters) -After Taiwan beat China in the badminton men’s doubles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, gold medalist Wang Chi-Lin made a Facebook comment that cast a spotlight on a contentious debate on the Chinese-claimed island: “I’m from Taiwan”. Wang’s team competes at the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei” at the insistence of Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of “one China” and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control. But with its first gold in badminton plus nine other medals and counting, Taiwan’s best-ever Olympic performance has revived an old debate on the island over the practice by international organisations of referring to Taiwan as Chinese, and whether the island should compete under the name “Taiwan”.