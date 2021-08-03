teenagers-make-200-final-in-olympic-testosterone-controversy

-
Associated Press
EXPLAINER: What exactly are track’s testosterone rules?
The complex testosterone regulations in track and field have become an issue again at the Olympics after two teenagers from Namibia qualified for the women’s 200-meter final despite being banned from some other events because of their natural hormone levels. Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are both 18 and were relatively unknown in international athletics until this year, when they started running extraordinarily fast times over 400 meters.
Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Namibian sprinters resurrect ‘paradox’ of DSD rules
The presence of Namibian teenagers Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma in the Olympic women’s 200 metres final weeks after they were banned from the 400m due to excess levels of testosterone has reopened the debate about DSD athletes. The two 18-year-olds are the latest to fall foul of the rules regarding female athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) after more than a decade of the sport’s authorities wrestling with the issue. A DSD or intersex athlete is broadly described as one who has XY sex chromosomes, has a blood testosterone level in the male range and has the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies.
Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Post-Bolt generation of sprinters kick off hunt for 200m crown
For the first time since 2008, the 200 metres will be without triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica and a new generation of sprinters began their bids to succeed him on Tuesday with Team USA particularly impressive in early heats. Bolt, who won 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics, retired in 2017 and the United States are bidding to reclaim the title. The Americans last won a gold in the men’s 200m event in the 2004 Olympics, when they ran the table and won all three medals.
The Daily Beast
Why Is the FBI Ignoring Far-Right Violence Taking Place in the Open?
GettyBy Jeff SteinAmid the silent sniffles and eye-dabbing last week as four policemen recounted how they struggled to hold off the howling pro-Trump mobs on Jan. 6, an significant anecdote told by one of the officers drew no attention from the presiding committee members or in the following days’ news accounts.Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn recalled how at 10:56 on the morning of Jan. 6, he got a text message from “a friend” who had acquired or overheard a detailed plan by one of the militan
Axios
Four police officers who responded to Capitol riot have died by suicide
Four D.C. Metropolitan Police police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot died by suicide, according to the WUSA9, a CBS affiliate in the city.Driving the news: Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who served in the Fifth District and responded to the Capitol riot, was found dead on July 10. DeFreytag joined the department in 2016, per CNN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Confirmation of DeFreytag’s death marks four suicides by officers
Associated Press
Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules
The image of Communist China’s founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it is “looking into the matter.” The gesture — Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony — risks being judged a breach of Olympic Charter Rule 50, which prohibits political statements on the podium at the Tokyo Games — and at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-‘Lucky charm’ Liu the inspiration behind Su’s stellar run
Liu Xiang remains China’s only Olympic gold medal winner on the track 17 years after his triumph in Athens, but for Su Bingtian – Asia’s fastest man – one of his country’s greatest heroes is more than an icon. Su finished sixth in the men’s 100 metres final on Sunday after qualifying joint-fastest to give China its most high-profile male athletics performance since Liu won gold in the 110m hurdles in Athens in 2004.
Associated Press
Biles set to return to competition for balance beam final
The 2016 Olympic champion pulled out of competition a little over a week ago to focus on her mental health, but will return for the balance beam final in what will certainly be the highlight of NBC’s coverage. It will be a big night at Olympic Stadium for American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad.
Reuters
Olympics-Taiwan’s medals revive debate over use of ‘Chinese Taipei’
TAIPEI (Reuters) -After Taiwan beat China in the badminton men’s doubles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, gold medalist Wang Chi-Lin made a Facebook comment that cast a spotlight on a contentious debate on the Chinese-claimed island: “I’m from Taiwan”. Wang’s team competes at the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei” at the insistence of Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of “one China” and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control. But with its first gold in badminton plus nine other medals and counting, Taiwan’s best-ever Olympic performance has revived an old debate on the island over the practice by international organisations of referring to Taiwan as Chinese, and whether the island should compete under the name “Taiwan”.
Benzinga
FDA Approves Regeneron – Roche’s COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis
Following the June update that allowed for a lower dose of REGEN-COV, the FDA has again expanded emergency use authorization for the investigational COVID-19 antibody cocktail. REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) has been developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY). The update enables the already infected individuals and those at high risk of being exposed due to residing in an institutional setting (e.g., nursing homes or prisons) to receive th
Associated Press
Warholm’s evolution: From running in jeans to world records
The 25-year-old Warholm lowered his world record with an eye-catching time of 45.94 seconds to win the Olympic gold medal on Tuesday. The American finished in what would’ve been a world record time of 46.17 for the silver medal. “I’ve always said that the perfect race doesn’t exist,” Warholm said.
NBCU
Velshi: Democrats leaned on the power of Black voters in 2020. Where’s their reward?
Thanks to record Black voter turnout, the Democratic party now controls the House, Senate and the White House for the first time in over a decade. 2020 exit polls found that Joe Biden won the Black vote in a landslide — taking 88%, while Donald Trump only pulled in 11%. The political power of Black Americans was virtually unmatched in 2020. Democrats could sense it. They leaned on it. So, one would assume after all of that, that Democratic lawmakers would spare no effort to protect that constituency from