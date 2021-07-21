Teen who says his U.S. green card was taken away by Dubai authorities is on the run from China again

-
Axios
U.S. won’t reopen consulate in Jerusalem until Israel’s Bennett passes budget
The Biden administration has decided to hold off on reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem until after Israel’s new government passes a budget, likely in early November, Israeli, U.S. and Palestinian sources say.Why it matters: The decision shows how invested the Biden administration is in helping to stabilize the new Israeli government. The Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry had requested the delay.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The consu
Associated Press
Japanese envoy says Tokyo ‘struggles every day’ with China
Japan’s relationship with China was no better than notoriously strained Sino-Australian relations, the Japanese ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday. Japan’s ties with China are often held up as an example to Australia of how productive relations can be maintained with Beijing despite national differences.
NextShark
Leyna Bloom becomes first trans woman of color on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Sports Illustrated introduced Filipino American model Leyna Bloom as the first trans woman of color as the cover star for its August swimsuit issue. The first: Bloom took to her Instagram on Monday to share the history-making news to her more than 411,000 followers and offer a glimpse of the cover photo taken by photographer Yu Tsai, Vogue reported. “We all know that the world [right now] is in this compassionate space of transformation,” Bloom told Vogue.
Reuters
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies – exporter
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The head of Russia’s state arms exporter said on Wednesday that Moscow was cooperating closely with Myanmar’s ruling junta to supply it with military hardware including aircraft. Rights activists have accused Moscow of .imising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals. “There is close cooperation between us on the supply of military products, including aircraft,” Alexander Mikheev, the head of Rosoboronexport, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
Associated Press
China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25
China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, trapping residents in the subway system and stranding them at schools, apartments and offices. A video posted on Twitter by news site The Paper showed subway passengers standing in chest-high muddy brown water as torrents raged in the tunnel outside.
