teen-accused-in-fatal-shooting-of-13-year-old-girl-in-arkansas-captured-in-arlington

A 17-year-old wanted in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Arkansas was in custody Monday in Tarrant County after he was captured during a traffic stop in Arlington.

Tahmarcus Stewart was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon during a stop at Interstate 30 and Collins Street in Arlington, police said.

Stewart was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Monday awaiting extradition to North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Arlington detectives working with the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force received information that Stewart was in Arlington and located him Thursday afternoon.

Stewart is accused of killing 13-year-old Arianna Staggers in March, according to KARK-TV.

“We started to give up hope. We didn’t know if they were ever going to find him,” Arianna’s uncle LaReem Staggers told KARK-TV. “So we were excited when they captured him.”

North Little Rock police responded to a call of a drive-by shooting on Healy Drive on March 29. When they arrived, police found the 13-year-old dead.

Arianna’s mother told KATV that the shooter had been harassing her family.

“Arianna was a beautiful soul, beautiful child,” LeReem Staggers told KARK-TV. “Bright spirited, loved everyone, she gave great hugs.”