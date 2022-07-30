tee-mac-claims-tinubu-is-unfit-to-rule-nigeria

Renowned flutist and one-time president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, has claimed that All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is unfit to rule Nigeria.

Although Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, celebrated his 70th birthday in March, Tee Mac claimed that the APC candidate is his in-law and 86 years of age.

Reacting to a Facebook post by a writer, Yemi Olakitan, who had declared his support for the APC presidential candidate, Tee Mac said it was important for an “intelligent person” to interrogate Tinubu’s candidacy.

“Anybody can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly? Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Did he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?” Tee Mac said.

According to Tee Mac, he stopped visiting Tinubu after he sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that he will not support his ambition to rule Nigeria.

“You see, Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters,” Tee Mac said. “I have known Tinubu since the mid-1980s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president. Respectfully Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli.”

