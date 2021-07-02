Home POLITICS Ted Cruz’s Reason For A Possible 2024 Run Is Mercilessly Mocked
POLITICS

Ted Cruz’s Reason For A Possible 2024 Run Is Mercilessly Mocked

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ted-cruz’s-reason-for-a-possible-2024-run-is-mercilessly-mocked

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Thursday he was “certainly looking” at running for president in 2024.

But the Trump-supporting politician’s reasoning for another presidential campaign caused much mirth on Twitter. “I’ll tell you, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Cruz, who washed out in GOP primaries that year, said on Newsmax.

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump attacked the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, baselessly claimed Cruz’s father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and gave Cruz the disparaging nickname “Lyin’ Ted.’” Trump also suggested the Canadian-born senator “may not even have a legal right to run.”

Cruz, in turn, called Trump a “sniveling coward.”

After Trump’s victory, Cruz cozied up to him and became one of his most loyal defenders.

Fun times, indeed.

Critics couldn’t quite get over Cruz’s reasoning:

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…

  • Eric Trump, Don Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Reactions To Trump Org Charges

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Self-Owns With Tweet About Facebook’s Extremist Warning

  • GOP’s Most Shameless Governors Exposed In ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Spoof

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

J.D. Vance, Author Of ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ Announces Bid...

Top Stories this AM: Gaetz wants Britney Spears...

As U.S. leaves main Afghan base, will it...

U.S. forces leave Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan...

Michael Cohen said the Trump Org charges are...

Biden is rated poorly on handling crime; alternative...

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With...

Biden’s first big social event to mark `summer...

“Whisper campaign”: White House mobilizes to defend Harris...

Joe Assembled a ‘Biden Coalition.’ Dems Are Set...

Leave a Reply