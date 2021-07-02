ted-cruz’s-reason-for-a-possible-2024-run-is-mercilessly-mocked

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Thursday he was “certainly looking” at running for president in 2024.

But the Trump-supporting politician’s reasoning for another presidential campaign caused much mirth on Twitter. “I’ll tell you, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Cruz, who washed out in GOP primaries that year, said on Newsmax.

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump attacked the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, baselessly claimed Cruz’s father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and gave Cruz the disparaging nickname “Lyin’ Ted.’” Trump also suggested the Canadian-born senator “may not even have a legal right to run.”

Cruz, in turn, called Trump a “sniveling coward.”

After Trump’s victory, Cruz cozied up to him and became one of his most loyal defenders.

Fun times, indeed.

Critics couldn’t quite get over Cruz’s reasoning:

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…