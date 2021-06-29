ted-cruz’s-‘brazen-gaslighting’-message-backfires-spectacularly-on-twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday accused White House press secretary Jen Psaki of “brazen gaslighting.”

But given his own history, it didn’t go well.

Cruz shared a video of Psaki saying Republicans are essentially defunding the police because they voted against the coronavirus reliefAmerican Rescue Plan, which included $350 billion for local law enforcement agencies.

Cruz tweeted:

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made the same point on Sunday during an interview with Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

“Congressman Banks, you voted against that package, against that $350 billion, just like every other Republican in the House and Senate,” Wallace said. “So, can’t you make the argument that it’s you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?”

Cruz also voted against the bill.

His many critics were quick to point to his own history of gaslighting, including his vote against the certification of the 2020 election based on disproven lies and conspiracy theories, and his shifting story after he was caught fleeing on a Mexico vacation as his home state suffered a major humanitarian crisis over the winter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.