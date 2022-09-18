Ted Cruz Makes Crass Crack About Gender Pronouns, Met With Cheers

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took a callous jab at gender pronouns while at a conservative student conference this week.

Critics quipped that he welcomed people to use the word “ass” when referring to him. And many were happy to comply.

“I talked to a student recently at one of our woke college campuses who said she is required in every class to introduce herself and to give her pronouns,” Cruz recounted Friday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. “Well, my name is Ted Cruz and my pronoun is ‘kiss my ass.’”

But the comment pretty much doubled as yet another self-own for the Texas senator, serving as pure gasoline for folks on Twitter.

Cruz’s Friday remarks came days after his denouncement of the 2015 Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

Following the court’s June reversal of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas delivered a concurring opinion stating the Supreme Court had “a duty to ‘correct the error’ established” in the Obergefell decision. Cruz followed up by saying the court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” in the landmark gay rights case.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

