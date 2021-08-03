Say it with me: Hurting women is not it. From the streets to the timeline to movie trailers, the message does not seem to be going through some of your heads. That’s including and especially whoever asked for Austin Ames Chad Michael Murray to star in Ted Bundy: American Bogeyman. Might as well have called it “American Man” because there’s nothing mythical about the man who kidnapped, raped, and murders at least 20 women in the 1970s except the myth films like this or Zac Efron’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (which shares the same producers) have been trying to sell. “There’s always that need that’s left, desire for more,” Holland Roden delivers as FBI agent Kathleen McChesney. “It’s a never-ending cycle, like a serial.” No need to go “serial killer, ah!” They do it for you. Apparently not every role can be as groundbreaking, show-stopping, and illuminative as his role in Alicia Keys’s “Un-thinkable (I’m Ready)” music video. Watch Chad Michael Murray in Ted Bundy: American Bogeyman in theaters one night only, August 16, and on demand September 3.