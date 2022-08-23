tecno’s-special-sales-promo-for-everyone,-don’t-miss-out

Nigeria’s biggest smartphone company, TECNO is here with another promo called the “Special Sales Promo”.

Customers stand a chance to win gift items such as solar panels, and back-to-school gift bags which include laptops, customized headsets, and so much more.

This promo is open to both online and offline fans, and here is how to participate.

For offline fans: Walk into any authorised TECNO store and purchase any Spark 9 or Camon 19 series.

Upon buying it, you will get an instant branded gift from TECNO, such as Bluetooth speakers, Air Pods, and power banks.

Alongside the gifts, you will be given a raffle ticket which will qualify you to win either the solar panel or the back-to-school bag.

Every week, there will be a draw and 21 customers will stand a chance to win the back-to-school bags.

At the end of the promo, there will be a final draw where 3 customers will win 3 solar-powered inverter batteries.

For online fans: Grab your phones and stay tuned to news on all TECNO social media pages.

Make sure you participate in the trivia and activities related to the TECNO special sales promo. Winners would stand a chance to win branded items.

The promo has already started, so be one of the first ones to win these prizes. This promo ends on the 30th of September.

Hurry to the nearest authorised TECNO store right now and start winning.