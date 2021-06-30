tecno-spices-up-this-football-season-with-its-tecno-wow-promotion

Getting involved in sports isn’t a new thing for the smartphone giants, TECNO mobile is already an official partner of Manchester City

It would seem like TECNO is always in our faces, but that is apparently because they are bent on being a brand that gives value every single chance they get. This time, they have decided to be a part of the football season and make an unforgettable impact in the lives of the brand’s fans.

Getting involved in sports isn’t a new thing for the smartphone giants. As is common knowledge, TECNO mobile is an official partner of Manchester City Football club. Without a doubt, TECNO is a football lover, and it is safe to say that they are out to open many more Nigerians to the love of the game.

So, the football season is currently on, and It’s been crazy fun. But you know what? It’s about to get even crazier! TECNO Wow Promo is about to take the heat to a whole new level.

Fans and customers of TECNO stand a chance to win exciting gift items all through the duration of the campaign. Now, here is the cherry top to this sweetness; the Grand Prize is a Brand-New Car!

Customers will have the opportunity to win at three different stages during the Promo; at the point of purchase in authorised stores nationwide, at the regional draws, and at the grand prize event at the end of the promo.

To win, Walk into any of TECNO’s authorized sales outlets nationwide and buy the Spark 7 (32GB+2GB) variant or a TECNO Pop 5 smartphone. After the purchase, you will be given a raffle ticket that qualifies you for the regional and grand draws, as well as an instant lucky dip in the same store where your TECNO smartphone purchase was made. That’s all you have to do. Simple, right?

There will then be both online and offline draws for such prizes as TVs, Microwave ovens, TECNO A3 earbuds and standing fans. Online draws will hold weekly, while the regional draws will be held at 2-week intervals.

Also, for every matchday, TECNO’s social media fans also stand a chance to win a Spark 7 smartphone for correct score predictions.

The mega draw for the Car grand Prize will hold in Lagos on the 15th of July 2021.

But wait. That isn’t all the campaign will be about. There’ll also be mini football contests at some authorized sales outlets where customers will be entertained and rewarded at the same time!

It’s going to be fun and winnings all round!

The campaign will run from the 20th of June to the 15 of July 2021. What are you waiting for? Get buying!