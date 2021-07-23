tecno-presents-the-phantom-xtraordinaire-talk-show

A few weeks ago, TECNO launched the Phantom X smartphone in an exclusive event at the Hardrock café. Asides the exquisite entertainment and fun, there was one other highlight that stuck out. The brand played for the audience a trailer of their next project.

The snippet showed some of our favourite celebrities spilling the tea about their lives and having fun with Tobi Bakre who seemed to be the host of the show. The vibe we all got that night after watching the trailer was that the show was going to be great fun and we couldn’t wait to watch. The wait is now over.

The show is called the Phantom Xtraordinaire Show. It is hosted by the fun-loving Tobi Bakre and would be putting the limelight on celebrities who have had bold and extraordinary journeys and an established seat in stardom.

TECNO did well to choose an interesting array of celebrities from different industries; Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, Business consultant and inspirational speaker Fela Durotoye, pioneer beauty entrepreneur Tara Durotoye, WNBA draft Evelyn Akhator, and Founder of SLOT Nnamdi Ezeigbo.

Going by the trailer shown at the launch, each celebrity will take us deep into their personal lives, sharing tips and actionable points. We also know that Tobi Bakre dared the celebrities to carry out some very funny deeds.

The show will be in 6 episodes. The first 3 episodes will air this weekend (starting 23rd July) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7:30pm on TECNO’s YouTube channel.