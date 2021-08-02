Tecno POVA 2 with massive 7000mAH battery launched at just Rs 10999 – Daijiworld.com

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS): TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, on Monday announced the launch of POVA 2 with a massive 7000mAh battery from its premium POVA Series, that is aimed at providing incredible power and speed to the consumers at a competitive price point.

POVA 2 will be available for sale on Amazon from August 5 midnight in two variants (in Dazzle black, Polar Silver and Energy Blue colours), at a special launch price of Rs 10,499 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant for a limited period.

After this period, POVA 2 will be priced at Rs 10,999 (4GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB).

“In line with the legacy of segment-first innovations, we are pleased to introduce POVA 2 as India’s first smartphone to feature the 7000mAh battery in the sub-Rs 15K,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India.

“With the POVA product line, we are focused on providing Indian consumers with an ultimate powerhouse series that will give access to speed, performance and excellence that match the ever-demanding hustle of India’s new-age consumers and empowers them to ‘Stop at Nothing’. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a benchmark that others will follow,” he added.

Designed for the tech savvy millennial and Gen Z consumers POVA 2 is set to transform the smartphone power back-up to address the consumers’ increasing need of all-day battery performance who are increasingly spending more time on their mobile devices.

The smartphone features a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core Processor, an in-built Hyper Engine Gaming Technology and a 18W Dual IC Fast Charge, offering an uninterrupted gaming and multitasking experience.

The POVA 2.0 sports a segment leading 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 6.95 FHD+ Dot-in Display for the ultimate video and game streaming experience.

“The Tecno POVA 2 is the trendsetter to look out for in the smartphone world. A 7000mAh battery, power-packed performance and stylish design makes this a compelling package and also best travel partner for me,” said Ayushmann Khurrana, brand ambassador at TECNO.

The huge battery gives a whopping 46-day standby, 233 hours of music playback and 49 hours of calling time.

POVA 2 has an in-box 18W dual IC flash charger with improved dual IC efficiency and Type-C charging port which rapidly levels up the mammoth battery.

“Customers are looking for a rich multitasking experience as they switch between various apps. With a 7,000mAh powerful battery and high-performance processor, we are confident that Tecno POVA 2 will offer customers an exceptional experience at a competitive price,” said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

The TECNO POVA 2 is powered by a Helio G85 an Octacore 2.0 GHz Processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU for high-end graphic crunching, making it apt even for heavy gaming.

The in-built HyperEngine Game Technology provides superb image quality, smooth gameplay and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers as well as smooth daily operations with a faster response rate.

Other gaming features include Game Space 2.0, Game Voice Changer, System Turbo 2.0 for a superb experience.

POVA 2 houses 48MP AI Quad Camera with F1.79 Aperture for spectacular quality image, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP Depth lens to help capture Ultra HD shots without missing any details.

The rear camera is complemented with a Quad Flash enabling one to click focused illuminated images in the dark. Its Macro, Depth and AI lens enhance users’ photography and videography experience. 2K QHD Time-lapse, Eye Autofocus, Video Bokeh, Slow Motion, and other user-centric modes level up the Camera usage.

The smartphone also sports an 8MP Dot-in AI Selfie Camera with F2.0 Aperture that is supported with dual flashlights that is apt for an amazing low light photography and 2K video recording. The front camera supports multiple formats of still photography with a 2X Zoom.

The POVA 2 features a large 6.9-inch FHD+ display. With its 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, FHD display of POVA 2 is a perfect binge for entertainment.

The Side Fingerprint Unlock feature offers a 0.24 second fast unlock. The Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill in light to protect the data and privacy of users, the company said.