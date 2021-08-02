Tecno Pova 2 launched in India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Exactly one month after it was initially launched in the Phillippines, Tecno Pova 2 was introduced to the Indian market. Pricing is set at INR 10,499 ($141) for the 4/64GB trim while the 6/128GB model will sell for INR 12,499 ($168). The device will be available in black, silver and blue colors from August 5 via Amazon India.







Tecno Pova 2 launch details

Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a Bioreports News-hole cutout for its 8MP selfie cam. There’s a 48MP main shooter around the back alongside three 2MP auxiliary modules for macro and depth data.

The MediaTek Helio G85 sits at the helm while the battery is rated at 7,000 mAh and supports 18W charging. The software front is covered by HIOS 7.6 with Android 11 on top. Other notable features include a headphone jack, FM radio receiver and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.