Home Technology Tecno Pova 2 launched in India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Tecno Pova 2 launched in India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tecno-pova-2-launched-in-india-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

Exactly one month after it was initially launched in the Phillippines, Tecno Pova 2 was introduced to the Indian market. Pricing is set at INR 10,499 ($141) for the 4/64GB trim while the 6/128GB model will sell for INR 12,499 ($168). The device will be available in black, silver and blue colors from August 5 via Amazon India.

Tecno Pova 2 launch details
Tecno Pova 2 launch details


Tecno Pova 2 launch details

Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a Bioreports News-hole cutout for its 8MP selfie cam. There’s a 48MP main shooter around the back alongside three 2MP auxiliary modules for macro and depth data.

The MediaTek Helio G85 sits at the helm while the battery is rated at 7,000 mAh and supports 18W charging. The software front is covered by HIOS 7.6 with Android 11 on top. Other notable features include a headphone jack, FM radio receiver and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S22’s camera could get unveiled very...

WhatsApp Billie Eilish animated sticker pack launched –...

INALSA expands into Fitness Market with Launch of...

IKEA’s first smart air purifier is also a...

Pokemon GO: How to Beat Giovanni (August 2021)...

Genshin Impact: Tanuki Guide – TheGamer

JLR commences bookings of new F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black...

Twitter uses HackerOne bounties to find biases in...

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones May Feature A...

Google Translate is testing a much-needed redesign that...

Leave a Reply