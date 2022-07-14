tecno-offers-juicy-rewards-in-spark-your-selfie-challenge

Hello selfie lovers, are you still snoozing on the “Spark up your selfie” challenge? Hundreds of Selfie lovers have been sending in their entries, you do not want to be the odd one out.

If you are just hearing the news, here is a recap, TECNO is looking for the new Face of Spark! And it could be you.

Nigerian largest smartphone, TECNO, is looking for creative people who can create “out of the box” imagery with their faces to participate in a challenge called “Spark Your Selfie.”

Eight people will have a chance to win a cash prize of N4,000,000. The winners would be unveiled as the TECNO Face of Spark, go home with a brand new Spark 9 device and free photo sessions.

You want to be the face of TECNO Spark? Here’s How to Participate

– Take a creative selfie of you in different scenes and spaces. Selfie in front of a high-rise building, Mirror selfie, selfie in a beautiful landscape or Landmark, selfie in a creative DIY space etc.

– On Facebook, post your entry as comment under the activity pinned post using #SparkYourSelfie and #TECNOSpark9Selfie

Votes would be opened to the public, the male and female with the highest vote would become the Face of Spark.

That’s not all, each week be among the lucky 2 winners to win a phone from the Spark Ambassador, Fireboy on Instagram. It’s easy, post your creative selfie on Instagram using #SparkYourSelfie and #Spark9xFireboy and be a lucky winner.

This is a competition anyone can be part of, so tell your friends and family to participate in this challenge and show off their skills. Hurry, the Spark Your Selfie Challenge will end on the 22nd of July 2022.

Be sure to follow TECNO on all their social media pages for more updates regarding the TECNO Spark Your Selfie Challenge. Send in those spectacular selfies now and you could be the face of the TECNO Spark.