Technology Open Day For People With Sight Loss

Vista, the local charity for people with sight loss in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland will be hosting a mini-open day this Friday, 20th April 2012 between 10:00am and 2:00pm in their purpose built Resource Centre on Margaret Road in Leicester.

Vistore, the Vista shop, will be offering one-off promotional prices on items in the Anti-Glare range for that day only and organisations, Optelec and Dolphin Guide, who both specialise in supplying equipment for people with a sight loss, will have representatives present on the day to demonstrate their products and answer any questions people may have about the equipment they have on display.

Optelec trade in electronic magnification devices, such as Desktop Video Magnifiers, also known as CCTV’s; and portable hand-held electronic magnifiers. They also supply a text-to-speech reading system known as the ClearReader+, as well as Braille computer access software.

Dolphin Guide are suppliers of the talking and magnification computer software package of the same name. Dolphin Guide is a software package designed to enable ‘simple talking computing for people with sight loss.’

A spokesperson for Vista said: “This is an opportunity for people with sight loss to find out about some of the products and equipment that are available to them and to ask questions. There will be special discounts available on the day, all are welcome and there is no need to reserve a place in advance, just come along.”

–