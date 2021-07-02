Technicolor voice technology STB integration | – Advanced Television

July 2, 2021

Entertainment technologist Technicolor Connected Home is integrating Google’s far-field voice technology into its latest generation of set-top boxes (STBs) which enables users to change channels, search for content and more – hands-free with Google Assistant.

Previously, Google Assistant with far-field voice recognition was only available on devices such as soundbars and TVs. The integration of Google Assistant and Technicolor Connected Home STBs paves the way for consumers to manage smart speakers, home security automation and other IoT applications more effectively.

“The integration of far-field voice within the set-top box is an exciting evolution in how consumers can manage the growing range of new services emerging in the connected home,” suggests Brian Jentz, vice president, video product unit of Technicolor Connected Home. “The new generation of smart, multi-featured set top boxes introduced by Technicolor Connected Home is increasingly seen by NSPs [network service providers] – and their subscribers – as a natural, central point of technology and service integration. Operators around the world are expressing growing interest in incorporating far-field voice into their CPE, with major commercial deployment announcements expected for this summer.”

With the integration of Google Assistant technology, Technicolor Connected Home STBs act as a hands-free intelligent home hub for managing the complex array of digital services available to consumers today.

“Consumers tend to develop confidence and trust with the devices that they use the most to access the digital services they desire,” notes Joshua Stults, director for Android TV at Google. “For millions of consumers around the world, the STB is that device. The partnership with Technicolor Connected Home to provide hands-free voice capabilities with Google Assistant on STBs empowers consumers to search and interact with the content of their choice without the need of a remote.”

Technicolor says the move is the latest development in its ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.