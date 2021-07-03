Teboho Mokoena: Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns reported target prioritising overseas move – Agent

The 24-year-old has spent all his professional career at Matsatsantsa but he is now heavily linked with leaving the Tshwane giants

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s agent Glyn Binkin has confirmed “a lot of interest” in the player but says his “primary ambition” is going overseas.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in the Bafana Bafana star as they now resume transfer business after serving a Fifa transfer ban.

SuperSport’s Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns are also said to be in the race for Mokoena’s signature.

“His primary ambition is to go overseas,” Binkin told Phakaaathi.

“There has been a lot of interest locally and we have spoken to SuperSport, there is nice interest [in SA], but at the end of the day, his ambition is to play abroad. It is more and more difficult [for an SA player to move abroad].

“But I think SuperSport are the type of club who would prefer it if he can go abroad, even for less money. The likelihood is that they would get more money locally, because he is an unknown quantity in Europe and would have to prove himself.”

What could make Mokoena opt for Chiefs is the Stuart Baxter factor after the Englishman handed the midfielder his Premier Soccer League debut.

Mokoena was a 19-year-old when then-SuperSport United coach Baxter promoted him from the reserve side to make his debut in a 4-1 win over Highlands Park in October 2016.

Since that season, Mokoena has been clocking more than 20 league games per season, with his highest being 29 during the 2019/20 campaign.

This has seen him breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad and joining a big team would likely help him cement his place at Bafana.

Mokoena is also set to participate at the Olympic Games in Japan later this month.

A move from Matsatsantsa would be the first time for Mokoena to play his club football away from SuperSport from where he rose through the junior ranks.

Also linked with Chiefs and Sundowns is Mokoena’s teammate Sipho Mbule.

The two have formed a formidable partnership in midfield in what appears to have enticed their suitors.