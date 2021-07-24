Tears, tributes for woman killed during ‘Yoruba Nation’ rally in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper

By Alao Abiodun

It was an evening of tears and tributes yesterday as family members and sympathisers gathered in Ojota area of Lagos for a candlelight procession in honour of Jumoke Oyeleke, the 25-year-old sales lady found dead after police fired shots to disperse agitators for ‘Yoruba nation’ rally on July 3.

Jumoke was found dead in a pool of blood, but the police denied responsibility for her death, saying its officers did not fire a single live bullet at the rally.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered investigation into the death of the deceased sales lady.

One of the family’s legal counsel, Taiwo Olawanle, confirmed that the inaugural sitting of the coronary inquest opened by the Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu to investigate the incident will be held on August 2, at Court 13, Magistrate, Ogba, Ikeja.

In the procession held at a hotel, the deceased’s three siblings, who were in tears, described her as the financial backbone of the family who always cooked for them and see to their needs.

The family and friends, holding lighted candles, sang sorrowful and solemn songs in her remembrance.

An activist, Oni Ayoyinka, said at the procession: “We are saddened by this sudden loss. We need to honour the dead and ensure we get justice, but we all know the country we are in.

“Let’s be patient and show our grievances.”