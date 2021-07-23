Teardown reveals how much capacity Apple’s $99 MagSafe Battery Pack has – Ars Technica

The inside of the MagSafe Battery Pack.

The twin batteries inside the pack.

This week, Apple launched the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But until the product found its way into peoples’ hands, there were some unknowns.

Some of those questions have now been answered in a new teardown video by Charger Lab.

While there had been clues suggesting that the MagSafe Battery Pack measured in at just over 11 watt-hours, we weren’t 100% sure. Now we have confirmation. The battery pack has two identical batteries inside it, each labelled as 5.733 Wh. In total, the MagSafe Battery Pack has a capacity of 1460 mAh. And voltage? That’s 7.62V.

That’s arguably a small capacity compared to similarly priced, or even cheaper, battery packs from third parties. But this peripheral aims to compensate for that shortcoming with its flexibility and integration with iOS—and the fact that MagSafe can ensure an optimal charging position at all times.

The teardown video goes into detail about the silicon in the various circuits in the battery, heat dissipation solutions, and more. If you’re interested in more than just the capacity, you can watch the video below.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack teardown by Charger Lab.

Meanwhile, the first reviews of the MagSafe Battery Pack are in. The verdict seems to be that it’s nice to use, and it has some neat iOS-specific perks. But it’s expensive, and the capacity ultimately leaves something to be desired. In fact, the pack won’t fully charge any of the iPhone 12 models. It will only get you partway there, according to The Verge and others.

It appears the MagSafe Battery Pack is trying to strike a balance between a whole bunch of key factors, including heat, weight, size, charging speed, and capacity. As a result, we have a battery pack that will work for a lot of people, but not necessarily everyone.