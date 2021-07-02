Home Technology Team17 Group to Buy TouchPress for $26.5 Mln — Deal Digest – MarketWatch
Team17 Group to Buy TouchPress for $26.5 Mln — Deal Digest

By Sabela Ojea



ACQUIRER: Team17 Group PLC, the developer of independent premium video games.


TARGET: The business and assets of StoryToys, via the acquisition of its parent company TouchPress Inc.




PRICE: Team17 Group will pay an initial consideration of $26.5 million, plus up to $22.5 million in cash dependent on meeting certain targets by the vendors within three years following completion of the acquisition.


STATUS: To be completed.


RATIONALE: The acquisition, which is profitable, growing and expected to be immediately earnings-accretive, will bring to Team17 Group existing skills and customer reach.




