Team USA women’s basketball vs. Nigeria score, Tokyo Olympics: U.S. women pick up 50th straight Olympic win – CBSSports.com

The USA women’s basketball team got off to a positive start at the Tokyo Olympics with an 81-72 win over Nigeria in their first game of the tournament. It certainly wasn’t always pretty, but they got the job done and ran their Olympics winning streak to an incredible 50 games in the process.

Nigeria’s full-court press and tenacity on the defensive end seemed to catch Team USA off guard early in the game. At the end of the first quarter, Nigeria led 20-17 and had forced eight American turnovers. Eventually, however, Team USA was able to adapt to the pressure, started working the ball inside and took full control. At one point in the second quarter, they ripped off a 23-0 run and built a double-digit lead at the break. While they got a little lackadaisical towards the end of the fourth quarter, Team USA was in full control for the entire second half, and was never in danger of losing the game.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson led the way for Team USA with 19 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a dominant interior performance. Her frontcourt partner Brittney Griner added a double-double of her own with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Diana Taurasi was the only other player in double digits with 10 points.

team usa settled down and are pulling away once again. this one is just about over

team usa getting sloppy and nigeria has gone on a run here late in the fourth quarter. all of a sudden it’s a single digit game with 3:19 left

umm taurasi just caught a pass on the wing and whipped the ball into the corner to no one without looking. guess she thought someone was going to be there lol

team usa getting a little lackadaisical here but still up by 17 with just 6:43 left

jewell loyd down after trying to fight through a screen. hopefully just got the wind knocked out of her

70-50 team usa at the end of the third quarter. the americans are in full control and should pick up their 50th straight olympic win. a’ja wilson with 14 points to lead team usa, while brittney griner has 13 points

team usa has switched to a zone and are daring nigeria to beat them from outside. pretty wise strategy considering nigeria are 4-25 from three point land

this game has been a lesson in the difference between wnba and fiba officiating. a lot more contact allowed on defense and the refs are super eager to call offensive fouls

at one point in the second quarter it was 25-20 nigeria. it’s now 58-36 team usa with 6 min left in the third. just an incredible turnaround on both ends

griner has been terrific on both sides of the floor tonight. she’s up to 11 points and 8 rebounds, and has been causing all sorts of havoc on the defensive end

team usa going right back inside and have already drawn three fouls in the first few minutes

okay we’re back here for the second half. will team usa be able to pick up where they left off?

44-32 team usa at the half. after a slow start, the americans adapted to the pressure from the nigerians, stopped turning the ball over and took over in the second quarter. they won the frame 27-12, and at one point ripped off a 23-0 run to seize control of the game. diana taurasi with 10 points to lead all scorers. brittney griner and a’ja wilson have each chipped in 7

and nigeria finally scores to end a 23-0 run

team usa working the ball inside relentlessly now and are just dominating

tina charles with a baseline jumper and all of a sudden team usa is up 37-25. they’re on a 17-0 run. the massive talent discrepancy has been on display the last few minutes. nigeria just can’t get anything going offensively

nigeria has been keeping multiple players down near the basket and are trapping/contesting every outlet pass. americans just keep getting flustered by it

diana taurasi with a three in transition and the american’s have jumped back in front

a’ja wilson with two quick buckets inside. team usa needs more of that. nigeria doesn’t have the size inside to deal with the likes of wilson, griner, fowles and charles

nigeria deserves a lot of credit for their intensity and effort on defense, but a lot of this is team usa simply making poor decisions with the ball

20-17 nigeria after the first quarter. shocking start for the americans, who are looking for their 50th straight olympic win. ify ibekwe with 7 points to lead nigeria. team usa is shooting 5-15 and has turned the ball over eight times already.

team usa has really cooled off after that nice run in the middle of the quarter. shooting poorly and not taking care of the ball

nigeria takes the lead here late in the first, 18-17. they’ve been getting to the line early and often. already 8-10 from the stripe

aaaaannd then loyd bricks a corner three of the side of the backboard lol

a couple of really nice jumpers on the move from jewell loyd. team usa has really picked it up after those slow first few minutes

