Team USA women’s basketball vs. Nigeria score, Tokyo Olympics: Live updates as U.S. eyes seventh straight gold – CBSSports.com

USA Basketball women’s national team has been synonymous with Olympic greatness for many years now. Team USA hasn’t lost a game since the 1996 Summer Games and seeks its seventh consecutive gold medal as they began play in the Tokyo Games against Nigeria early Tuesday morning in the group stage round. After one half of play, the United States has started to take control of this matchup as they own a 70-50 lead with 12 minutes of play left to go.

Led by WNBA legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles, who between the three have a combined 11 Olympic gold medals, Team USA is once again heavy favorites to repeat as champions again. It begins its journey to another first-place finish against Nigeria. It’s a rematch from just a week ago when these two teams faced off in an exhibition game ahead of the Olympics in Las Vegas. Team USA routed the Nigerians 93-62 in that game behind strong performances from A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. The United States will try to replicate that success and knock off any residual rust against a Nigeria team that will be trying to pull off an upset against the heavily favored Americans.

Follow below for all the real-time updates throughout the preliminary group stage game between Team USA and Nigeria.