team-usa-vs.-iran:-olympics-men’s-basketball,-live-stream,-how-to-watch,-tv-channel,-start-time-on-july-28

Despite the late additions of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, Team USA’s men’s basketball struggles continued in the opening game of their Olympic run. Team USA went cold late as France was able to seal a victory in the group stage on Sunday, 83-76.
Following their first Olympic loss since 2004, Team USA’s men’s basketball team will be back on the floor in Tokyo on Wednesday against Iran. Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard will need to help charge Team USA before their chance at pushing towards a medal are in jeopardy.
Against France, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green tallied two points on 1-of-1 shooting from the field with four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes.
After a loss to the Czech Republic on Saturday, Team Iran will also be looking for their first victory in the 2021 Olympics. Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi led the way for Iran, scoring 23 points against the Czech Republic.
Before Durant, Lillard and Green meet Iran, below is everything you need to know about game two for Team USA’s men’s basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics.
How to watch, date, location, start time
Date: Wednesday, July 28
Time: 9:40 p.m. PT (7/27/21) / 12:40 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Not available on live cable
Live Stream: NBC’s Peacock TV, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (watch for free), Team USA’s Twitch feed
Location: Saitama Super Arena; Saitama, Japan
Team USA projected starting lineup
Damian Lillard – G – Portland Trail Blazers
Zach LaVine – G – Chicago Bulls
Kevin Durant – F – Brooklyn Nets
Draymond Green – F – Golden State Warriors
Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat
Team USA’s Previous result
July 25, 2021
France: 83
USA: 76
Leading Scorers:
Evan Fournier: 28 PTS, 4 REB
Jrue Holiday: 18 PTS, 7 REB
Draymond Green’s Stats vs. France
21 MIN
2 PTS
1-1 FG
0-0 3PT FG
4 AST
4 REB
2 STL
1 BLK
